Billy Strings and Jesca Hoop to Join Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR

Billy Strings and Jesca Hoop will appear as special guest artists this Saturday, January 11 to kick off season two performances of The Energy Curfew Music Hour. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, fronted by singer-mandolinist Chris Thile, the musical variety show’s second season will again be recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Each performance will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.
A limited number of tickets for the 8PM performances are still available, with no-fee tickets available for purchase in person at the Minetta Lane box office.
Special guest artists for the performances on Thursday, January 16; Thursday, February 13; Tuesday, February 18; and Monday, February 24, as well as additional performance dates, will be announced soon.
Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee and hosted by Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers (Brittany Haas, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert), The Energy Curfew Music Hour is a musical variety show that invites audiences to join them in a near future when diminishing resources and extreme weather have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.
The first season of The Energy Curfew Music Hour was recorded live in front of sold-out audiences at the Minetta Lane Theatre, featuring musical luminaries including Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor, and many more. All eight episodes are available for free listening on Audible and wherever podcasts are found.
Episode 1: Madison Cunningham & Louis Cato
Episode 2: Vulfmon & Haley Heynderickx
Episode 3: James Taylor & Gaby Moreno
Episode 4: Jason Isbell & Emily King
Episode 5: Sylvan Esso & The A’s
Episode 6: Norah Jones & YMusic
Episode 7: Jon Batiste & Lake Street Dive
Episode 8: Kacey Musgraves & Tiny Habits
The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s creative team includes Krit Robinson (scenic design), Isabella Byrd, Emily Schmit, & Victoria Bain (lighting design), and Cody Spencer (sound design). David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager, and production supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.
