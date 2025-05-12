Ben Welch and Lawrence Cole's HOUSE OF LIFE Sets NYC Dates in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edinburgh and London hit HOUSE OF LIFE, a travelling cult collective performed by glitter-clad Ben Welch (The RaveRend) and Lawrence Cole (Trev), is making its New York debut! The 65-minute, cabaret theater show is one part sermon, one part rebirth, three parts party--a space to let it all out. Inspired by the places where people come together to heal through music, joy and noise, the audience is taken on an eight-step musical journey to complete enlightenment.

HOUSE OF LIFE will play two “pop up” performances in New York on Friday, June 20 at 7:30 PM at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn and Sunday, June 22 at 5:30 PM at WARA - home of BATSU!! For further details on tickets and to join the RAVEolution, please visit .

HOUSE OF LIFE, created by Ben Welch, Lawrence Cole and Nic Harvey, returned to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024 after a smash hit run in 2023 and transfer to Soho Theatre. It is a one-of-a-kind cabaret theater show hosted by the bedazzled RaveRend, whose sole mission is to achieve happiness, by any means. Fueled by infectious energy, the RaveRend and the ever-loyal side-kick Trev transport audiences on an eight-step guide to happiness through a funk-infused odyssey to banish blues and summon elation.

