Ben Vereen, Christine Pedi, and Tony Yazbeck to Join York Theatre Spring Gala

The York Theatre will present their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert on Monday, March 24th at The Theater at St. Jeans. The evening will feature Tony Award winner Ben Vereen (Pippin), the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century.

Their program will include performances of "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line (Michael Bennett), "America” from West Side Story (Jerome Robbins),"Dear Quincy" choreographed by Geoffrey Holder, "Manson Trio" from Pippin (Bob Fosse), a solo dance of "That's Life" choreographed by ADM21 emerging musical theater choreographer Jess Le Protto, and "Let's Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel (Tommy Tune and Thommie Walsh), conceived and directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins.

The evening will also honor the tireless work of Broadway's producing pair, Tom and Michael D'Angora. The evening will be directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director.

The Spring Gala is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM, followed by a special VIP seated dinner and reception with the stars. VIP Tickets are priced at $500 in the front orchestra (includes VIP seating and reception), and $250 in the rear orchestra (show and reception) For further information, including sponsorship opportunities, please email Marie Grace LaFerrara at mlaferrara@yorktheatre.org. To make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday–Friday 12:00PM–5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

"One of the things The York does best is host a Gala!,” said Joseph Hayward, York's Interim Producing Artistic Director. "And this spring, we are beyond thrilled to be honoring Tom and Michael D'Angora for their incredible work—not only at The York, but to the entire theater community. The evening will be a sensational celebration of song and dance, with a few surprises along the way. It promises to be an unforgettable night!"

Tom and Michael D'Angora

Tom and Michael D'Angora are Emmy and Tony nominated Producers who are the proud new owners of the legendary Theatre District restaurant West Bank Café and Laurie Beechman Theatre. Broadway credits include Suffs, Cabaret, Harmony, How to Dance in Ohio and Caroline, or Change, as well as next seasons Queen of Versailles, off-Broadway's Messy White Gays and My Son's a Queer But What Can You Do. Recently, they were the Lead Producer of the award-winning off-Broadway musical Walking With Bubbles. For over a decade, they served as lead producers of NEWSical The Musical, which is the 3rd longest-running musical revue in history and was the recipient of an official Proclamation from the Mayor, the Senate, and the Speaker of the NY City Council. Other New York theater credits include Harmony (off-Broadway), A Musical About Star Wars, (produced/directed/written by), The Marvelous Wonderettes (produced/directed), ICONS (produced/directed/conceived), A Broadway Diva Christmas (produced/directed/conceived) and the first family musical about disability, inclusion, and kindness, Addy & Uno. They have also served as producers for countless films, albums, concerts, special events, and television shows, most notably the critically acclaimed Liza Minnelli documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Totally True Story, the LGBTQ+ drama Mélange, starring Morgan Fairchild and which the press has dubbed "Gay Dynasty,” and the Emmy award-winning series After Forever. In 2021, Tom and Michael volunteered their time to help several local theaters and businesses in danger of closing due to the pandemic stay afloat. In just six months they produced and directed 6 virtual telethons, with over 700 notable stars of stage, screen, and beyond which raised 1.5 million dollars and made sure The West Bank Cafe, Birdland Jazz Club, The York Theatre, Stonewall, The Labyrinth Theater, and The Theate World Awards survived the pandemic. For the York Theatre, they produced and directed the virtual production of The Musical of Musicals The Musical, which featured stars like Patti LuPone, Andre De Shields, Chita Rivera, Richard Kind, Ana Gastyer, Ethan Slater, Lillias White, and more and earning them an Emmy nomination. They have been nominated for 3 Tony awards, 2 Emmy awards, 6 Drama Desk awards, 3 Outer Critics Circle awards, 4 Drama League awards, a GLAAD Media Award, and a Lucille Lortel award and have won an Outer Critics Circle Award, 4 Off Broadway Alliance awards, a Backstage Bistro Award, a MAC award, and 3 Broadway World Awards, and have recently been inducted into The New England Music Hall of Fame. In December of 2021, Tom was given a Human Rights award for his activism and Senator Brad Hoylman proclaimed 12/12/21 “Tom and Michael D'Angora Appreciation Day” in NYC's legendary theater district. Fun Fact: In 2002-2003 Michael was an intern at The York!

