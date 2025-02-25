BRITS OFF BROADWAY Festival Lineup Announced At 59E59 Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



59E59 Theaters has announced its Brits Off Broadway season (April 22-June 29), the beloved annual festival that celebrates the best of independent British theater. This year’s edition of Brits Off Broadway will include eight shows from UK writers and producers across all three of 59E59 Theaters’ stages.

“59E59 Theaters continues to be a welcoming space where theater artists, from New York to Britain, can feel at home and are invited to cultivate their creativity and artistry to the fullest,” said Val Day, artistic director of 59E59 Theaters. “From a comedic adaptation of Pride & Prejudice that sold out theaters in London to the origin stories of witchfinders in 17th century England as told in The Ungodly, each production showcases the bold, experimental and often humorous voices of UK-based artists. We are proud to offer a space for these creative minds to share their work with New York City.”

Productions in Brits Off Broadway 2025, which span a range of genres from historical dramas to uproarious comedies and stirring explorations of human resilience, will each have three to five week runs at the mainstay venue. The Last Laugh (April 22–May 25) presented by Evolution Productions & Jamie Wilson Productions imagines a meeting between British comedy legends Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouse. Meanwhile Shellshocked (May 14-June 8), presented by Richard Jordan Productions and 412, will bring audiences into the heart of a hero, as it follows a young soldier's struggle with the psychological scars of war.

The selected shows reflect the diversity and innovation within the UK’s vibrant theater community and demonstrate 59E59’s role as a hub for new, independent work. Past seasons of the festival have seen unforgettable productions, such as Richard Bean’s Toast, Mike Bartlett’s Bull, and multiple premieres of works by Alan Ayckbourn.

“Since 2004, 59E59 Theaters has annually hosted nine top notch British shows that audiences would not otherwise experience in NYC. Our generous presenting model sets visiting producers up for success by giving them the luxury to fully focus on bringing their stories to life,” said Brian Beirne, managing director of 59E59 Theaters. “Companies are undistracted by the day-to-day business of producing theater which is handled by our expert team who take care of everything from spreading the word about their shows, to serving cocktails at the E Bar, and scanning patron’s tickets.”

Launched in 2004, Brits Off Broadway has earned a reputation for presenting high-quality, often groundbreaking theater that challenges conventions and provokes thought. The festival is a testament to 59E59 Theaters’ prioritization of supporting new and independent theater through its expansive programming model. Following a $10 million gift from the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation, 59E59 Theaters allows the 30-plus productions that open annually, including shows in Brits Off Broadway, to use the company’s three performance spaces and equipment free of weekly rent. The model, which went into effect starting in Summer 2024, provides opportunities to bring more innovative productions to the theater’s stages.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Brits Off Broadway season, visit www.59E59.org.

