BRIGHT WHITE LIGHT Comes to New York City Fringe Festival

Bright White Light, written and directed by Simon Godfrey Rodriguez, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on April 5 at 2:00pm, April 10 at 6:30pm, April 12 at 7:00pm, and April 15 at 6:30pm. Tickets ($20.00 for in-person, $15.00 for streaming) are available for advance purchase online. The performance will run approximately 55 minutes.

Bright White Light is an earnest exploration of life and its most important moment: death. Centered around a conversation between an amicable Grim Reaper and a fiery Ornithologist, the play dares to ask, "Is rage the appropriate response to the dying of the light?"

The cast will feature Allison Stanley in the role of Person and Dylan Balsamo in the role of Friend. The creative team includes Phil Goldenberg as Music Director, Abby Powers as Costume Director, Gemma Fahy as Co-Stage Manager, Francesca Pecchi as Co-Stage Manager, Emilia Bunich as Choreographer, and Dylan Hakim as Stage Designer.

Simon Godfrey Rodriguez (Playwright/Director) a New York-based writer, poet, and theater maker. They pride themselves on creating sentimental art that creates an environment of shared emotionality and vulnerability. They can be found on a poetry stage wearing a headband or in a darkened room typing away at a laptop.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

