BREAKIN'NYC to Hold Auditions for Season 2 at Theater 555

Following a debut run that featured 21 performances and 10 sold-out shows, BREAKIN'NYC is bringing the lives of Hip-Hop and Street Dancers back to the Off-Broadway stage for a second season! Eric Krebs Productions and visionary choreographer and director Angel Kaba are holding open auditions for Season 2, taking place on Saturday, April 27, 2025 at Theater 555.

This electrifying Off-Broadway dance production captivated hundreds of fans during its first season, delivering an unforgettable night of hip-hop dance, interactive storytelling, and cultural celebration. Audiences danced in their seats as 10 talented dancers brought the evolution of hip-hop to life-guided by Kaba's dynamic choreography and direction.

Now, as BREAKIN'NYC prepares to return to the stage at the end of May, the creative team is looking for a new wave of passionate performers to join the movement and continue telling the powerful story of hip-hop through street dance.

AUDITION DETAILS - BREAKIN'NYC SEASON 2

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Theater 555, 555 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Seeking:

Dancers in all hip-hop styles: Breaking (BBoy/BGirl), Popping, Locking, House, Krump, Litefeet, Commercial Hip-Hop, Stepping & Body Percussion, Foundations of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop MC/Storyteller

Requirements:

NYC-based artists only, age 18+. Please bring a headshot and resume.

Angel Kaba reflects on the show's return:

"I was blown away seeing audiences really soak in the show-literally dancing out of their seats. Season one proved that the vision could actually come to life; season two will be even more electric. We're excited to elevate our mission to move people through the beauty of hip-hop," says Director and Choreographer Kaba.

REHEARSALS:

Rehearsals to start in mid-May 2025.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Late May through Summer 2025 at Theater 555 (Exact dates to be announced)

Tickets will be available soon via Theater 555's website and box office.

