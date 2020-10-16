BOYS DON'T WEAR LIPSTICK To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary With Virtual Benefit Reading

The reading takes place on Monday, November 9 at 8 pm.

The award-winning play, Boys Don't Wear Lipstick, will celebrate its 20th anniversary by performing a virtual benefit reading on Monday, November 9 at 8 pm. The autobiographical play is written by Brian Belovitch, who dazzled the New York 80's club scene as Tish Gervais. Obie Award-winner Everett Quinton directs. The production is co-presented by Emerging Artists Theatre and Red Spear Productions, with Adam Weinstock serving as lead producer.

Boys Don't Wear Lipstick was originally presented in 2000 in New York City, and was a 2000 GLAAD Media Awards nominee for Outstanding Broadway/Off- Broadway Production. The play is based on playwright Brian Belovitch's journey from boyhood to manhood - by way of a 15-year detour through womanhood.

At the age of 15, Brian concluded that HE was meant to be a SHE. With a little help from hormones and breast implants, Brian became "Tish". Tish passed happy years as an army bride, enjoying the role of dutiful wife. When her storybook marriage crumbled, the resourceful Tish found success as a working model and cabaret singer in New York City, before hard times hit and she ultimately found herself walking 42nd street. Fed up with living on the fence between the sexes, Tish made a shocking decision.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 19 at www.newworkseries.com. Streaming and additional information will be emailed after tickets are purchased. Tickets may be purchased on a sliding scale of $10, $15 and $20.

The cast stars well-known LGBTQ activists and award-winning performers, including Jonny Beauchamp (Angelique on Penny Dreadful/Showtime, currently on Katy Keene/CW), Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actor Margaret Cho (recently starred as Poodle on The Masked Singer/FOX), Chinese-American drag queen Yuhua Hamasaki who came to international attention on the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Lena Hall, Tony Award winner for her portrayal of Yitzhak in the 2014 revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which also earned her a Grammy nomination, RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint (Broadway debut in The Go-Go's-inspired musical Head Over Heels, becoming Broadway's first out trans woman to originate a lead role), Jacob Tobia (voice of Double Trouble on DreamWorks' She-Ra, Princess of Power, and published author of Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story), Mason Alexander Park (First Broadway National Tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, I Am My Own Wife at the Long Wharf Theatre), and two-time Tony award-nominated actress Daphne Rubin Vega, who originated the role of Mimi in Rent on Broadway and will be seen in Lin Manuel Miranda's movie, In the Heights, in summer 2021.

Proceeds from the reading will benefit Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) which produces a bi-annual New Work Series where artists of all disciplines can develop their work, and the Lorde Community Health Center which provides sensitive, quality health care and related services targeted to New York's lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, regardless of ability to pay.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/boysdontwearlipstick

Website: www.boysdontwearlipstick.com

