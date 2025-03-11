Performances will begin on May 1, 2005 and run through June 8, 2025.
Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, will begin performances on May 1, 2005 and run through June 8, 2025. The Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout will be fully reimagined to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Member presale for Bowl EP begins today, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and are available now. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 10 AM. Casting will be announced shortly.
Scenic designers Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek are transforming the Vineyard’s space to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance – which includes live skateboarding and original music – no matter the seat location.
In Bowl EP, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcizing a demon. With live skating and original music, enter Bowl EP: a skateboard park, in the middle of a wasteland, at the edge of the galaxy.
Written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, with music by Free Fool, the Bowl EP creative team includes Scenic Designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek, Costume Designer DeShon Elem, Lighting Designer Kate McGee, Sound Designer Ryan Gamblin, Video & Projection Designer Zavier Taylor, Fight Choreographer & Intimacy Director Teniece Divya Johnson, Props Supervisor Daniel Brothers, Rap Consultant Judah Girvan, and Skateboarding Consultant Faheem Allah.