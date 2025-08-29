BLOOD ORANGE to be Presented at Et Alia Theater in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Et Alia Theater will present a limited engagement of Blood Orange, a horror play by Abigail Duclos, at The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York.

Previews begin September 11 (Invitation Only); Opening: September 13; Closing: September 27.

Blood Orange, by Abigail Duclos and produced by Et Alia Theater, tells the story of Faye, a teenage girl who—feeling abandoned by God and her mother in the wake of her father's violent death—turns to a nightmarish roadkill creature for salvation. Faye then draws her awkward friend, Eden, into a strange religion filled with prayer, blood, and budding love.

The play delves deeply into grief and depicts it as an ugly, intricate, and biting experience, examining the complexities of modern teenage girlhood and sexuality. It asks: how do young women navigate a culture that hypersexualizes them while demonizing their desires? What happens when the hunt for pleasure intertwines with pain?

Creative Team

Production Directed by Vernice Miller with Amelia Estrada as Associate Director/Choreographer; Scenic and Property Design by Ningning Yang; Costumes Designed & Associate Props Design by Whitney Fabre; Sound Designed by Laura Pereira; Lighting Designed by Hayley Garcia Parnell; Fight and Intimacy Direction by Leana Gardella.

For Et Alia Theater

Production and Box Office Management by Covi Loveridge Brannan; Stage Management by Isabel Criado; Deck Management by Thais Fernandes.

The play runs about 90 minutes with no intermission.

CONTENT WARNING: explicit scenes of violence and self-harm.

Production design support provided by the Edith Lutyens and Norman Bel Geddes Design Enhancement Fund, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY).

Established in 1972 by an innovative collective, A.R.T./New York has matured into an indispensable cornerstone for over 475 theatres and more than 150 individual producers and artists throughout all five boroughs of New York City and across the state. As the singular membership organization dedicated to encompassing New York's entire not-for-profit theatre sector, A.R.T./New York's reach extends from playwriting collectives and developmental labs to producing organizations and pioneering independent artists. A.R.T./NY continues to serve the field through four essential service areas—Funding, Space, Professional Development, and Advocacy—in order to help theatremakers put their creative ideas on stage.