BILLY MASTERS LIVE Revisits SEESAW With Lainie Kazan and Michele Lee

On Thursday, October 22nd at 3PM Eastern/Noon Pacific, Lainie Kazan and Michele Lee sit down for the first time and talk about the legendary Broadway musical that almost cost them their friendship. Kazan was the original leading lady in Seesaw, but was replaced during the pre-Broadway run by Lee. While Lainie would continue doing shows at night, Michele would rehearse with the cast during the day. These two legendary ladies discuss for the first time how the powers-that-be tried to pit them against each other, what toll it took on their friendship, and how they put it behind them.

Since the pandemic began in March, comedian and syndicated columnist Billy Masters began twice-weekly broadcasts - basically to keep people entertained during quarantine.

Billy Masters LIVE airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3PM Eastern / Noon Pacific. It can be seen on our YouTube channel, Billy Masters TV, or on BillyMasters.com/TV.

Billy Masters LIVE is a throwback to talk shows of the past with long-form interviews and witty banter amongst diverse guests. All of the shows are archived on the YouTube channel, Billy Masters TV. As a comedian, Billy Masters has been seen touring the country. This past summer, his self-titled weekly column celebrated 25 years of worldwide syndication. Billy can be found online at www.BillyMasters.com.

