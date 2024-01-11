BEDLAM Announces 2024 Season Including THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW and More

Hot off their critically acclaimed run of Tom Stoppard's, ARCADIA, New York Theatre Company BEDLAM, led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker, has announced its upcoming shows for 2024.

THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY William Shakespeare AND George Bernard Shaw will have its world premiere at the West End Theatre (263 West 86th St.), starting performances on February 24th, 2024. The play is adapted and directed by Eric Tucker from Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare and Caesar and Cleopatra by George Bernard Shaw. Tucker's adaptation will be an in-depth examination of the character of Julius Caesar by combining Shakespeare and Shaw's character as one. Caesar's journey from Alexandria to Rome, from beloved, charismatic leader to a perhaps mistrusted tyrant will be especially potent in this election year. Casting and creative team to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are now available at bedlam.org.

MUSIC CITY is a new musical by Billboard Chart topping country songwriter J.T. Harding, with a book by Peter Zinn. Previews begin on September 28, 2024, at the West End Theatre. MUSIC CITY is made possible in part by a generous grant from Gabrielle Palitz.

Through soaring, soul-piercing ballads and hard-hitting, heart-thumping showstoppers, we are drawn into a first-hand account of the drug epidemic in America and the struggling artist's attempt at overcoming that war to achieve the dream of becoming a successful Nashville singer/songwriter. How is success measured when the journey is life or death? Can dedication and passion overcome the cycle of poverty?

While celebrating country music, Music City pushes back against preconceived notions of the genre. Under the direction of Artistic Director Eric Tucker, Bedlam's production challenges the conventional jukebox musicals that have dominated Broadway productions in recent years. In an intimate setting, Tucker will turn the form on its head to present a revelatory, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, sawdust and sunshine. The musical features hit songs written by J.T. Harding for Uncle Kracker, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Dierks Bently, Kenny Chesney, and Florida Georgia Line in addition to 7 original songs written for the show. Full casting and creative team to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are now on sale at bedlam.org.