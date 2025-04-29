BD Wong, Jackie Burns and More to Join PRIMARY STAGES VARIETY SHOW

PRIMARY STAGES has revealed the the performers for their Primary Stages Variety Show, directed by BD Wong. The event will take place on Monday May 12, 2025, at 7pm at The Green Room 42.



The Primary Stages Variety Show is a one-night-only cabaret-style event of songs and scenes that celebrates Primary Stages’ 40-year history and the artists they’ve supported along the way.



For 40 years, Primary Stages has championed new works by some of America’s most exceptional playwrights. Their family of artists—from early-career playwrights to household names—continues to tell relevant and impactful stories worldwide, and the Primary Stages Variety Show is a joyful celebration of their creativity. Directed by BD Wong, director of Primary Stages’ hit 2023 production of Judy Gold’s Yes, I Can Say That! as well as a celebrated actor (Broadway: M. Butterfly, Pacific Overtures; Film & TV: Jurassic Park, “Mr. Robot,” “Law & Order: SVU”), the evening will include cocktails, dinner, musical performances, and scenes performed by Broadway and Off-Broadway’s biggest stars.



Performers will include Jackie Burns (Wicked, Hard Road to Heaven), Charles Busch (Ibsen’s Ghost, The Confession of Lily Dare), Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical, Ibsen’s Ghost), Keri René Fuller (SIX, Waitress), Judy Gold (Yes, I Can Say That!; 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, All the World’s a Stage), Orville Mendoza (Swept Away, Adrift in Macao), Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins, Dear Evan Hansen), BD Wong, and more to be announced. They will be performing works by Primary Stages artists Mêlisa Annis (The King’s Wife), Adam Gwon, Kate Hamill (The Light and The Dark, Pride and Prejudice), Willy Holtzman (Hard Road to Heaven, The Morini Strad), Jordan Seavey (The Seven Year Disappear), and more. Music Direction is by Canaan Harris and Stage Management by Nikki Lint. Program is subject to change.



The Primary Stages Variety Show is a benefit event dedicated to raising vital funds for Primary Stages’ artistic programs, which champion playwrights at every stage of their careers. In an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape, Primary Stages remains steadfast in their commitment to nurturing bold, visionary artists through their Writers Groups, Developmental Labs, Educational Initiatives, and Mainstage productions. Together with their artists and supporters, they commit to building the future of the American Theater – one play at a time.

