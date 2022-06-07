BASIC GLITCH to be Presented at 2022 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

BASIC GLITCH, the first full-length play by NYC playwright Stephanie Salazar-Amaro, is an official selection of the 2022 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The show is set to have an Encore one night only performance at Theatre Row complex on 42nd Street in the Theatre District on June 24, 2022 at 5:00pm.

Under the direction of Zeynep Acka, this revamped production stars Ashley Kristeen Vega, Laura Kay, Cassi Torres, and Cory Alexander.

Typically, customer service centers are wellsprings of disappointment and manipulation for customers wanting to return a damaged item. There are hoops and hurdles and other ridiculous obstacles placed between the customer and any sense of satisfaction. In BASIC GLITCH, Ramona (Ashley Kristeen Vega) seeks customer service assistance from Magda (Laura Kay) and her unpaid intern Lino (Cory Alexander) in resolving an issue of vital importance: a defunct reproductive system. Ramona runs into her beloved - and recently deceased - Tia Araceli (Cassi Torres) along the way to fixing what was supposed to be a common glitch in her system.

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) was founded to create a theatrical celebration of the highest standard that truly values playwrights and their work. BBTF's long term vision is to impact Off Broadway theatre in a substantial way by offering fully curated, finished plays that are truly ready for a larger stage.

BASIC GLITCH, which premiered at the 2019 Broadway Bound Theater Festival, is a full-length, expanded version of Salazar-Amaro's previous short play SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED, which was presented as a reading in the Ivy Theatre Company's 24 Hours of Women Festival, staged at the 2018 New York SummerFest with the New York Theatre Festival.

