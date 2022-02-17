Award Winning Actor Richard Thomas To Host YANY 70th Anniversary Gala

Young Audiences New York (YANY) is proud to announce that Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, Richard Thomas, will once again take the stage to emcee this year's 70th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino's (409 East 59th Street, NYC) , on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

Mr. Thomas, whom audiences have come to know from the beloved series, The Walton's, and who will next be seen in the national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, has generously given of his time in support of this important organization, which he says, "exposes young people to the wonderful humanizing qualities of the arts, even if they don't become artists. You are never too young to fall in love with the arts."

This year the organization has chosen three honorees who represent excellence in business and in the arts:

Denyce Graves-Montgomery, a globally recognized, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, is one of the most beloved operatic voices today. She has amassed an international following, performing at prestigious venues around the world, and taking on title roles in Carmen and Samson and Delila. In 2021 she appeared in the Metropolitan Opera's critically acclaimed production of Porgy and Bess, as Maria. In May of 2022, she will join an all-star cast for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's production of Aida. Denyce Graves-Montgomery is a distinguished faculty artist at Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute.

Maureen Bosetti is Chief Partnership Officer at Initiative since 2016, where she oversees a portfolio of clients that include Amazon, T-Mobile, Liberty Mutual, Merck, and Lego. Before her present position, she was EVP, Group Director of National Broadcast, and oversaw strategic investments across all clients. She has also held positions with Discovery Communications, Universal McCann, and GM Mediaworks.

Kirk McDonald is Chief Executive Officer North America, GroupM, WPP's media investment group. Mr. McDonald leads the organization's strategy and operations in the world's largest region. GroupM NA is responsible for $17.6 billion in media investment billings across the U.S. and Canada. Mr. McDonald was Chief Business Officer at Warner Media's Xandr before taking on this new leadership role.

This milestone celebration also honors the organization's commitment to enriching the lives of young people from some of New York City's most under-resourced communities. By bringing the arts into their lives, YANY inspires them to dream big and aim high. Through partnerships with community schools and leading community-based organizations, YANY has been able to deploy a team of extraordinarily gifted, professional teaching artists to share their knowledge with elementary through high school-aged children.

For years, arts programs have been the target of school administrators struggling with budget cuts. They have been seen as optional - a frill rather than an essential part of a child's overall

development. Numerous studies now show that the arts teach children valuable, essential skills including analytical thinking, collaboration, communication, and exploration. Arts education builds self-confidence and supports cognitive development.

Thanks to an engaged and supportive Board of Directors and dedicated staff, YANY has been able to focus on providing customized, research-based curriculum for In-School, After-School Residencies and Assembly performances in music, dance, theater, visual arts, and the digital arts. This 70th Anniversary benefit will raise crucial funds, to enable the continuation of this vital work, and that will help in maintaining the impressive roster of devoted artist-teachers who believe that every child deserves to experience the arts first hand.

Click to find out more about supporting YANY, and to purchase tickets to the 70th Anniversary Gala.

About Young Audiences New York (YANY)

YANY provides arts access to students across New York City through in-school, after-school, and community partnerships, particularly in under-resourced but culturally rich communities. Curriculums are delivered by gifted, professional teaching artists who engage students in music, dance, theater, literary, and visual arts programs and activities.

Founded in 1952, YANY is a trailblazer in arts education. At YANY, we believe in the arts as a catalyst in creating equity and opportunity for New York City's youth, their families, and communities. Through creating and sharing art, children build life skills, grow social networks, and affirm their belief in a positive future.