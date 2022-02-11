Audible Theater Announces Ali Stroker and Gabby Bernstein Live Events

Audible Inc. has announced additional live events from Audible Theater. These stage shows will be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released to a global audience as Audible Originals.

For three nights only, from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5, Audible welcomes Tony Award winner Ali Stroker to the Minetta Lane Theatre for a solo concert, An Evening with Ali Stroker. Ali won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in the revival of Oklahoma! Before that, she made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She'll perform crowd favorites as well as some unexpected songs while telling stories from her life and talking about her personal motto, "turning your limitations into opportunities."

For one night only on Friday, March 18, join #1 New York Times bestselling author, Gabby Bernstein, for a live talk on How to Release Anxiety. Gabby will share spiritual tools to maintain a steady sense of peace during difficult times. You will experience group guided meditations and learn anxiety relief methods that you can use anywhere, anytime.

Currently playing at the Minetta Lane is Audible's new critically acclaimed production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. The limited engagement stars Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone and Jason Bowen as Jamie Tyrone and is running through Sunday, February 20.

Also as previously announced, Audible is also pleased to produce a return engagement of The Public Theater's critically acclaimed Coal Country, written by Drama Desk winners Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen with original music written and performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Steve Earle. Coal Country will return to the stage at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NYC), beginning previews Friday, March 4, 2022 and opening Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Tickets for Minetta Lane Theatre performances this March are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Audible Theater values the health and safety of its theatergoers, employees, and performers. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and, as of January 18, 2022, proof of a booster dose by the date of their performance for all those eligible in accordance with CDC guidance. Attendees are also required to wear an acceptable face mask at all times. For more information on the Minetta Lane's COVID policy, click here.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson