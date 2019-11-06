Atlantic for Kids To Present The New York Premiere of SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Atlantic for Kids (Atlantic Theater Company Artistic Director, Neil Pepe; Atlantic Theater Company Managing Director, Jeffory Lawson; Atlantic Acting School Executive Director, Mary McCann; Atlantic for Kids Artistic Director, Alison Beatty) will present She Persisted, The Musical, a New York premiere musical with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book written by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, published by Philomel Books. Directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, performances will begin on Saturday, February 22nd at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time! Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

She Persisted, The Musical performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am, February 22nd through March 15th. There will be a Sunday evening performance on Sunday, March 8th at 5:30PM.

Saturday, March 7th at 10:30am will be a Relaxed Performance. For more information, visit https://atlantictheater.org/relaxed-performance/.





