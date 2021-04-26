Atlantic for Kids' Audio Production of AND IN THIS CORNER: CASSIUS CLAY Available On Demand

Atlantic for Kids has announced a free audio production of And in This Corner: Cassius Clay by playwright, rapper, and poet Idris Goodwin . Directed by Reggie D. White , this stage play turned four-part episodic audio drama about channeling the champion within will be available to stream on demand April 26 through May 24 . Tickets for And in This Corner: Cassius Clay are free and are now available to reserve with a suggested donation of $20 per household .

Atlantic for Kids will also host four free community listening parties of And in This Corner: Cassius Clay in its entirety on May 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 10:30AM ET. Via an Atlantic hosted YouTube audio stream, listeners will be able to experience the full audio play and engage with each other through a live chat. Reservations for these free listening parties are required, with a suggested donation of $20.

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay will feature Danté Crichlow , Sinclair Daniel , Langston Darby , Anthony Holiday , Franck Juste , Jacquelyn Landgraf , Eric Lockley , and Andy Schneeflock , who are all alumni of the Atlantic A cting School.

Following the first listening party on May 1 st , Atlantic for Kids will host a Live Talkback via Zoom with director Reggie D. White and members of the cast about the show's inspiring journey from script to your ears, and how the show's themes around race and community continue to resonate today. Following the May 15 th listening party, Atlantic for Kids will host a virtual Make Your Own Radio Play Workshop via zoom with Atlantic Acting School teacher and cast member Andy Schneeflock . During this workshop students will create a short sports-themed radio play using only their voices and homemade sound effects. The finished product will be performed and recorded live. All post show events will be held from 11:45am - 12:30pm ET. More post-listening party events will be announced at a later date.

Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner: Cassius Clay goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them.

The creative team for And in This Corner: Cassius Clay includes Imani Champion (Production Coordinator), Twi McCallum (Sound Designer/Sound Editing and Mixing), and Christopher O'Neal (Illustrator).

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay runs approximately 11-17 minutes per episode or 55 minutes in full. This audio play is recommended for grades 4 and up.

Please visit http://atlantictheater.org/cassiusclay to buy tickets.