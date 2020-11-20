Atlantic for Kids Announces Virtual Production of SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Atlantic for Kids has announced a virtual production of She Persisted, The Musical, a musical with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book written by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, and published by Philomel Books. Directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, She Persisted, The Musical is available to stream on demand via ShowTix4U with closed captions now through January 20, 2021 for $5 per single-viewer device or $20 per family device. An option to stream with closed captions will be available.

Filmed in New York, California, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, this virtual production of She Persisted, The Musical will reunite original Atlantic for Kids cast members Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit and Heather Sawyer.

She Persisted, The Musical made its New York premiere earlier this year at Atlantic for Kids and won the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. The live stage production was cut short by Covid-19 and now returns in a new digital format.

In this trailblazing musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time! Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids (and adults) of all ages.

She Persisted, The Musical features music supervision by Macy Schmidt, production design and illustrations by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Rose Bisogno, sound design and mixing by Cameron Hoffman, video editing by Janna Emig and video and effects consultation by Liminal Entertainment Technologies. Louis Markowitz serves as production stage manager.

She Persisted, The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

This play was commissioned and first produced by Bay Area Children's Theatre during the 2018/2019 Season.

