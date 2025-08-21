Atlantic Theater Company to Present 2025 Multiracial MixFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlantic Theater Company will present Multiracial MixFest, a series of free readings co-curated by theater artists cara hinh and Taylor Reynolds that will run at Atlantic’s Stage 2 from Wednesday, September 17 through Friday, September 26.

Atlantic will present readings of full-length plays by Alex Lin, Daria Miyeko Marinelli, Eliana Pipes, May Treuhaft-Ali, and Sharifa Yazmeen. Additionally, Atlantic Theater Company has commissioned Banna Desta, Maxine Dillon, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, and Else Went to create short one-acts and present them as an evening of readings.

Judith Champion, who also underwrote Atlantic’s Launch commissioning program, passed away in July of 2022. She was a fierce advocate for theater, and wanted to leave a legacy of support for new voices so that American theater will thrive for generations to come.

Atlantic’s new play and musical development activities are made possible, in part, by dedicated support from The Tow Foundation, and the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation with additional funding from the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Atlantic productions and programs are also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Admission is free. Reservations are required. To RSVP please visit https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-judith-champion-mixfest/

SHORT PLAYS and Panel

by Banna Desta, Maxine Dillon, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, and Else Went

directed by Jacob Basri and Ryan Dobrin

Wednesday, September 17th | 6 PM

MixFest will kick off with a group panel featuring playwrights from the festival followed by a series of short plays written specifically for Multiracial MixFest.

BRIDE GROOM WITNESS WAITRESS

by May Treuhaft-Ali

directed by Colm Summers

Thursday, September 18th | 7 PM

Saarah's parents got married in secret when she was nine years old. (It took them a few tries because they kept stopping for Peking duck on their way to City Hall.) Now, as she prepares for her own partner to arrive on a fiancé visa, Saarah tries to recreate their wedding day—except no one can remember quite how it went. A memory play about marriage, immigration, and unreliable witnesses.

COWBOY AND THE MOON

by Eliana Pipes

directed by Taylor Reynolds

Friday, September 19th | 7 PM

A modern day alcoholic father transforms into a Cowboy wandering the Wild West with every drink—but the real world churns on for his wife and daughter who must negotiate between his prairie fantasy and grappling with the impact of his habit on their daily lives.

BEAUTIFUL BLESSED CHILD

by Daria Miyeko Marinelli

directed by Kalina Ko

Wednesday, September 24th | 7 PM

Aimiko has never taken a road trip with their Mom. Sharon has never seen nor heard of any sort of mother-daughterchild road trip. And so, our brave pioneers take to the road, driving West, 10 miles per hour above the speed limit, with tales of cannibals and crane wives, buzzing over the airwaves, offering avenues of survival, all of which are only moderately helpful when Aimiko’s car radiator suddenly goes dead.

This is their story. Kind of. And again. And again.

BONE BY BONE

by Sharifa Yazmeen

directed by Avery Rose Pedell

Thursday, September 25th | 7 PM

Visions of another couple who lived within an abandoned attic’s walls intertwine with Chris and Muna’s secrets, until Fayrouz and Yasir find old life reflected in the attic’s new inhabitants. Histories collide, spirits take hold, and the attic forms its own space in time somewhere between what was and what is in this examination of sex, shame, and the cost of being okay.

AMERICAN STEEL

by Alex Lin

directed by cara hinh

Friday, September 26th | 7 PM

Follow the McGann family through 100 years of history in the heart of rural Pennsylvania. Spanning two generations, American Steel explores the sacrifice, resilience, and the unyielding grip of the steel mill that has defined the McGann family struggles through the birth, rise, and fall of the American steel industry. A timely exploration of American identity and ambition, and the cost of breaking family traditions to forge a new path.