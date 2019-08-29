Ars Nova Announces Casting for DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE

Ars Nova announces casting for the world premiere of Dr. Ride's American Beach House by Liza Birkenmeier, a 2014-2015 alum of Ars Nova's Play Group. Directed by KATIE BROOK, this queer femme play explores sexual politics, power, and repression between three friends in 1983. Dr. Ride's American Beach House runs October 21-November 23 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street, Manhattan) with an opening on November 5.



Dr. Ride's American Beach House is set in 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight. Hundreds of miles from the launch, three women with passionate opinions and no opportunities sit on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop watching life pass them by. Their uncharted desires bump up against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.

The cast for Dr. Ride's American Beach House includes Susan Blommaert (Grease, 2007 Broadway revival; Pet Sematary; Edward Scissorhands); comedian, writer and solo performer Marga Gomez (Latin Standards, The Public Theater); performance artist and "hilariously sociopathic" (New York Times)Erin Markey (Singlet; A Ride on the Irish Cream); and Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit; founding member of The TEAM).

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan remarked, "We're looking forward to showcasing Liza's keen-eyed, intelligent and boundlessly inventive work. Her sly humor and infectious spirit infuse all of her writing with a one-of-a-kind voice I'm eager to share with audiences."

The creative team for Dr. Ride's American Beach House includes Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic Design), Melissa Ng (Costume Design), Oona Curley (Lighting Design), Ben Williams (Sound Design) and Alex H. Hajjar (Production Stage Manager).



Performances of Dr. Ride's American Beach House will take place October 21-November 23 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House, located at 27 Barrow Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Friday, November 1, for an opening on Tuesday, November 5. Tickets, starting at $20, go on sale September 24.

Ars Nova's Ticket Initiative, generously supported by New York City's Department of Cultural Affairs, Con Edison and the Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, underwrites the cost of tickets to all performances. Acknowledging that a major barrier to arts access is cost, the Ticket Initiative removes this barrier by making regular tickets to our Off-Broadway Premiere Productions no more than $35 for every performance during the initial run, without any hoops to jump through. Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of theater artists and, through the Ticket Initiative, makes it accessible to the next generation of audiences.





