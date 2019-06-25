Ari Afsar Will Perform Songs From Her New Musical JEANNETTE at SubCulture

Pop sensation and Hamilton alum Ari Afsar will present a live demo concert of her new musical Jeannette at SubCulture (45 Bleecker St) on Monday, July 29 at 7.30pm. Afsar will be joined by special guests Joshua Henry (Hamilton, Carousel), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof). An epic pop musical based on the true story of America's first congresswoman, Jeannette electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist Jeannette Rankin who was elected to Congress in 1916-three years before women were granted the right to vote.

With a book by America's most produced playwright, Lauren M. Gunderson, and music and lyrics from Afsar, Jeannette heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all. Smart as a whip, with a Montanan's penchant for big dreams and a politician's penchant for getting what she wants, Congresswoman Rankin boldly paved the way for resistance through law and government. She was not only the first woman to win a place in American federal congress, but the first woman in the democratic Western world to be voted into national office.

The concert will be directed by Erin Ortman (One Thousand Nights and One Day, Real), with music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (The Prom, Mean Girls) and a band led by music director Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls). The evening is produced by Jen Bender (The Lion King, Avenue Q). Jeannette was selected by The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center to receive a two-week developmental workshop during the National Music Theatre Conference this summer.

Tickets for the concert are $55 for reserved seating and $45 for general admission seating. Doors open at 6:30pm, the concert begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at bit.ly/JeannetteTix. For more information on Jeannette, visit JeannetteMusical.com.





