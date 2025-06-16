Applications Now Open For 2025 International Human Rights Art Festival At The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Submissions are now open for the 7th Annual International Human Rights Art Festival, the largest human rights art festival in New York City, which will take place December 8-14, 2025 at The Tank.

"It is clear that our current American political class has all the tensile strength of tissue paper in a summer storm, and that our court system is porous, offering a weak and possibly irrelevant backstop to what was once the strongest democracy in the world," said Thomas Block, Founding Executive Director of the International Human Rights Art Movement. "As in all authoritarian states, it is left to the artists and creators to hold the line, to stand up for what is right and just, and to safeguard the republic. America is sleepwalking into authoritarianism, and only the creators have the courage to resist."

The festival is currently seeking 10-20 minute works that highlight themes of:

Climate Change Action

Immigration

LGBTQIA+

Celebration of Women & Women in Power

Undiscovered Black Men & Women

Shalom/Salaam

With Love from Africa

Other social justice concerns

IHRAF is also seeking short plays for their Ten Minute Play Festival and Ten Minute Performance Festival.

All accepted performers will receive:

Performance stipends of $200

PR and marketing support

30-minute tech rehearsal

Festival TD and SM

Free photographic documentation of the performance

Free video documentation of the performance

To submit your application please email IHRAF Assistant Producer Costanza Bugiani at costanza@humanrightsartmovement.org with the following information:

A brief description of your piece, including approximate running time - we're accepting 10-20 minute works.

A cover letter, including details regarding the piece's discipline, issue of concern treated and a brief summary of your artistic goals

Your bios or resumes and the names of any collaborators already on board

A sample of work (scripts, pics, videos, songs, any other links or file that could help us to know more about your project)

Applications must be submitted by August 15, 2025. Results will be announced to applications by September 8, 2025. The full schedule for the 2025 festival will be announced by October 1, 2025. There is no fee to apply. For more information and to submit your application please visit https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-call-2025.

