Applications Now Open For 2025 International Human Rights Art Festival At The Tank

Submissions are now open for the 7th Annual International Human Rights Art Festival, the largest human rights art festival in New York City, which will take place December 8-14, 2025 at The Tank.
"It is clear that our current American political class has all the tensile strength of tissue paper in a summer storm, and that our court system is porous, offering a weak and possibly irrelevant backstop to what was once the strongest democracy in the world," said Thomas Block, Founding Executive Director of the International Human Rights Art Movement. "As in all authoritarian states, it is left to the artists and creators to hold the line, to stand up for what is right and just, and to safeguard the republic. America is sleepwalking into authoritarianism, and only the creators have the courage to resist."
The festival is currently seeking 10-20 minute works that highlight themes of:
IHRAF is also seeking short plays for their Ten Minute Play Festival and Ten Minute Performance Festival.
All accepted performers will receive:
To submit your application please email IHRAF Assistant Producer Costanza Bugiani at costanza@humanrightsartmovement.org with the following information:
Applications must be submitted by August 15, 2025. Results will be announced to applications by September 8, 2025. The full schedule for the 2025 festival will be announced by October 1, 2025. There is no fee to apply. For more information and to submit your application please visit https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-call-2025.
