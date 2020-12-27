AnyStage Theater and A Cry 4 Help Podcast Presents THE GREAT GATSBY II: GATSBY'S REVENGE

At 12:01 AM on January 1st, 2021, The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal masterpiece about the dangers of excess and greed, will enter the public domain. At 12:02 AM on January 1st, 2021, The Great Gatsby 2: Gatsby's Revenge will premiere.

A new radio play from AnyStage Theater and A Cry 4 Help Podcast, The Great Gatsby 2 promises to answer all your burning questions from the original novel, such as: Are cyborgs capable of love? Is it wrong to wake the dead? And what would happen if some of the characters lived on the moon?

While inspired by Fitzgerald's work (which we're legally allowed to mess with now, just to reiterate) The Great Gatsby 2 is a brand new addition to the sexy and ongoing adventures of Jay Gatsby. Written by David Koenigsberg and The Brothers Walsh with artwork by Olivia Newell, this exciting story proves that while others may cynically try to cash in on the classic novel's newly public status, we got there first. Streaming on AnyStageDC.com on 1/1/21.

Starring the voices of TJ Vinsavich as Nick, Rachel Sharp as Daisy, Brock Switzer as Dr. Von Der Arzt, Chandler Matkins as Former Emperor Of All Russia Nicholas II, Amita Rao & Kirsten Grady as The Evil Rich Couple & Others. With Marshall B. Mulkey as The Narrator, and Chelsea Matkins as The Great Gatsby. Written by David Koenigsberg and The Brothers Walsh.