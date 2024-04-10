Anvita Gattani Has Joined The Cast THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anvita Gattani is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Kelly & Others.

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Owen Harrison, Morgan Haney, Kayla Moore, Steven Makropoulos, Emily Boggs, Dean Yurecka, Isabela Gaya & Ned Way.

Anvita Gattani's credits include: HBO's My So-Called High-school Rank, originating the role of Jordan in the musical: Ranked, and directing the Dystopian Film Alone, Alone, Alone on a Wide, Wide Sea. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show.

Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates. The Theater Center is also currently home to Bob and Tobly's other parodies Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing and Friends! The Musical Parody, as well as NYC's longest running Off-Broadway production Perfect Crime.

Tickets

Tickets for THE OFFICE! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.