Angelique Cabral, Ryan Scott Oliver, and More Join THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has revealed additional artists for The 24 Hour Musicals, which will take place on Monday June 10, 2024 at 7pm at Classic Stage Company’s Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will see artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.

Newly announced artists scheduled for this year’s event include Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”), Will Frears (Misery), Kirsten Guenther (Benny & Joon), Dylan Guerra (“The Other Two”), Jakeim Hart (Hell’s Kitchen), Leigh Ann Larkin (Gypsy), and Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM).

They join the previously announced George Abud (Lempicka), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date), John Carrafa (Urinetown), Kayla Davion(Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Emily Xu Hall (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), Josh Koenigsberg (“Orange Is The New Black”), Andrew Leeds (“Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ryan Jamaal Swain (“Pose”), Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise), and Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger).

"The 24 Hour Musicals is our most exciting, jam-packed evening of the season. Not only are actors, directors and writers working at top speed to pull off a new piece of theater in a day, they're joined by composers, musical directors, choreographers and a live band. It feels like pure magic, and it always blows me away,” said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. “This extraordinary group of artists, gathering in one of my favorite theater spaces, plus the design magic of David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, onstage and beyond."

The 24 Hour Musicals will be partnering with Tony Award-winning designer and architect David Rockwell and Rockwell Group for this year’s event. The LAB at Rockwell Groupwill create a uniquely transformable scenic and video design for The 24 Hour Musicals, generating a dynamic multimedia environment which can respond to each musical's unique needs at a scale never before seen at The 24 Hour Plays. This collaboration will offer entirely new levels of creative opportunity for the guest artists.

In addition to David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, the creative team for the evening will include Sound Coordination by Kai Harada (Kimberly Akimbo), Lighting Design by Elizabeth M. Stewart (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Costume Design by Katja Andreiev (A Funny... Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital), and Props Design by Courtney Kupferschmidt (The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway).

Event committee members for the 2024 24 Hour Musicals include Lindsay W. Bowen, Christy Gressman, Marie Incontrera, Julie Mercer, Shari Soofian, Anna Strout & Jesse Eisenberg, and Laura Vogel.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!

Tickets start at $99 and are available at 24hourplays.org/musicals. Proceeds support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world.

Comments