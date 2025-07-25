American Theatre of Actors to Present Double Feature: THE SEACOAST OF CHILE and BIRDS IN THE MEADOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre of Actors (ATA) will return with a compelling double-header featuring two thought-provoking plays: The Seacoast of Chile by Meny Beriro and Birds in the Meadow written and directed by ATA founder James Jennings. Performances run July 30 through August 10 at the ATA complex, located at 314 West 54th Street in New York City.

The Seacoast of Chile

Written by Meny Beriro

Directed by Ginger Kipps

Featuring Ken Coughlin, Leslie Fleming-Mitchell, Laura Tewksbury, and Michael Donaldson

Four lifelong friends in their 60s reunite to reflect on their lives when an unexpected confession shifts the dynamic. Bella reveals her plan to abandon everything and escape to the seacoast of Chile—prompting a series of emotional, philosophical, and sometimes stunning reactions.

Birds in the Meadow

Written and Directed by James Jennings

Featuring Phil Oetiker, Jiening Zhu, and Julie Zimmermann

Set in a trailer park during a cross-country road trip, this timely drama follows Joan as she grapples with troubling headlines and the reality of widespread violence against women. Wrestling with helplessness and the desire to act, Joan’s struggle speaks to the complexities of agency, justice, and conscience in a fractured world.

Founded in 1976 by James Jennings, the American Theatre of Actors is a cornerstone of New York’s independent theatre scene, known for fostering new voices and confronting social and ethical issues through performance. With more than 1,000 original works and 11,000 actors to its name—including past performers such as Dennis Quaid, Edie Falco, and Chazz Palminteri—ATA continues its legacy of providing a creative, non-commercial space for artists to thrive.