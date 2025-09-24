Amas Musical Theatre to Present the Fourth Year of DARE TO BE DIFFERENT FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amas Musical Theatre will present the fourth year of "Dare to Be Different,” a festival of new musicals and special events, from November 7 - 30, 2025 at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre.

The Amas Dare to be Different Series of New Musicals and Special Events is as follows:

YES, A CAT NAMED MARTY COHEN

book and music by Wendy Ann Gardner, music direction Colin Freeman, directed by Jonathan Cerullo

A new musical, for all ages, written by Wendy Ann Gardner, creator of the “Naughty Naughty Pets” children’s books and animated TV series. The musical follows the story of Marty Cohen, a Scottish Fold who immigrates to America in search of a better life. As an undocumented cat, Marty is forced to live in the shadows of New York City. He learns important lessons about friendship, solidarity and standing up for oneself in the face of bureaucracy and prejudice.

Friday, November 7 @ 7:30pm and Saturday, November 8 @ 3pm & 7:30pm

STAGEline – DARE TO DANCE- A DANCE EXHIBITION

directed and choreographed by Maria Torres

What happens when choreography meets identity? When rhythm meets truth? Inspired by the new musical Take the Lead, join the next generation of dancers as they explore movement through story and story through dance.

One Performance Only! – Sunday, November 9 @ 3pm

DUBBO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

book and music by Daniel Cullen, associate producer Jonathan McKenna, music direction by Andy Peterson, choreography by Michael Callahan, directed by WILL NUNZIATA

The wrestling world was never wilder than in this raucous musical. When an angry teenager picks the wring fight at school, she finds herself back in her rural hometown and thrown into a no-holds-barred smackdown for the survival of her family business, Dubbo Championship Wrestling.

Thursday, November 13 @ 4pm, Friday, November 14 @ 7:30pm, Saturday, November 15 @ 3pm & 7:30pm

Recipient of the Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettist (2024)

CHARLOTTE SWEET- Benefit Concert

book by Michael Colby, music by Gerald Jay Markoe, music supervisor Michael Lavine, music direction by Asher Denburg, directed by Jeff Calhoun

Imagine a fractured fairy tale in the tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan and Mad Magazine. The return of Charlotte Sweet spotlights the stratospherically high soprano of British Music Hall, along with the freaky Circus of Voices. Don’t miss the revival concert of the acclaimed musical/mock melodrama that was a favorite of Leonard Cohen, Al Hirschfeld, and others.

Monday, November 17 @ 7pm (Reception to follow performance. All proceeds to benefit Amas education and theatre programs)

HOW I PAID FOR COLLEGE

book and music by Marc Acito, music direction by Saul Nache

1 Actor. 9 Songs. 20 Characters. Countless Crimes. Based on Marc Acito’s bestselling novel, Edward Zanni confesses to the life of “disorganized crime” he turned to when his wealthy father refused to pay for him to study at Juilliard.

Friday, November 21 @ 7:30pm, Saturday, November 22 @ 3pm & 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 23 @ 3pm, and Tuesday, November 25 @ 7pm

Sponsored by Marvin Kahan

The 2025 Dare to Be Different Festival is sponsored by Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Willette and Manny Klausner