Amas Musical Theatre Presents VICTORY TRAIN As Part Of The 'Dare To Be Different' Series

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) will present Victory Train, as a new musical with book, music and lyrics by David Buskin and Jake Holmes, for three (3) performances only: Thursday, November 14 at 4pm and Friday, November 15 at 12pm and 4pm_ at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its "Dare to Be Different" series.

In a country torn apart by social upheaval and the escalating war in Vietnam, two young people try to reach across their differences to find love and honor... however, it may take them 40 years.

Directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett with musical direction by Doug Katsaros, the cast will include Sophie Buskin, Richard Crandle (Jesus Christ Superstar), Tom Galantich (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Alyssa Gomez (Motown, The Musical), Brian Klimowski (The Greatest Showman), Angel Lozada (Jesus Christ Superstar), Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Patricia Noonan (Death Takes a Holiday), Brandi Porter (A Bronx Tale), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) and Anthony Simone (Salome). The stage manager is Christine Viega.

"The 1960s was a divisive time in America and the beginning of a polarization which still divides our society today, says Amas Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff. "The Vietnam War and the draft were catalysts for the burgeoning counterculture when women, people of color, gays and lesbians, and antiwar protesters began to find their collective voice. Victory Train looks back at those tumultuous times through the lens of two young people with opposing viewpoints, both of whom are trying to make sense of a world in chaos. Having presented a workshop through our Lab earlier his year and receiving so much positive feedback, we are looking forward to revisiting this important piece in its developmental process."

Tickets are FREE, however reservations are required and may be obtained here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.





