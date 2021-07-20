Amas Musical Theatre Announces Move and New Studio Space Available For Rental

Amas Musical Theatre, after seven years located in the eaves of the August Wilson Theatre (originally the ANTA Theatre, home of the 1976 Broadway production of "Bubbling Brown Sugar" presented by Amas), has announced they have relocated their home office to the 12th floor of the Film Center Building (630 Ninth Avenue - between 44th & 45th Streets). In addition to new office space, the company has created a state of the art rehearsal studio available for auditions, rehearsals, casting and workshops.

"We are excited to have a dedicated space where we can conduct in-house rehearsals and programming," says Donna Trinkoff. "We also intend to rent the studio to performing arts companies in the City who need rehearsal space after so many affordable rental studios closed during the pandemic. The Amas studio offers a bright, clean, beautiful and column-free space with panoramic city views for professional rehearsals, auditions, work sessions and filming for a myriad of theater, dance, and music groups."

Amas brings a new fully ventilated state of the art, column free, private rehearsal studio in the heart of the theater district for an hourly or weekly rental. The mid-sized studio measures 18ft x 38ft and comes equipped with a marley floor, piano, mirrors, curtains, tables, chairs, music stands, stools and rehearsal cubes. The studio will be available daily from 9:00am to 11:00pm. The rental cost is $45/hr. A photocopier is also available for a small fee. Payment in cash and credit card will be accepted. Cancellation policy: At least 24 hours notice for regular bookings and 2-weeks for week-long bookings (6-8 hour days) in order to receive a refund. No shows and late cancellations will be charged the full amount. For information on booking the space, email frontdesk@amasmusical.org.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.amasmusical.org