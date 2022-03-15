Allison Tolman, Alysia Reiner, T.R. Knight & More to Join 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will return for tonight on Instagram @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. A bold group of top actors and writers have been paired to create a set of all-new pieces. From 6 PM onward, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

Writing this week's pieces are Matt Barbot, Amy Berryman, Jacqueline Bircher, David Hull, Elizabeth Irwin, Jon Kern, Elise Kibler, David Lindsay-Abaire, Eric Reyes Loo, Donald Marguiles, Michael Mitnick, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Julia Specht, Steve Yockey, and Claire Zajdel. Their work will be interpreted by a formidable cast, including Alysia Reiner, David Alan Basche, Brendan Dalton, Joel de la Fuente, Charity Wakefield, Ashley Fink, Kevin R. Free, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Julia Greer, Susan Heyward, Danny Hoch, Mary Hodges, Danny Pintauro, T.R. Knight, Colby Minifie, Reynaldo Pinella, Leta Renée-Alan, Noah Robbins, Christiane Seidel, Allison Tolman, Lucy Walters, and Sophie Zucker.

Last night at 6 PM, the actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers began crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, will film their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos will begin to be released, completing the 24-hour cycle.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Around the world, stars of stage and screen have gathered since 1995 to create time-limited theater and raised millions of dollars for charity. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 500 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together the best young actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive that culminates in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to the next generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations have produced their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays in regional and professional theaters, colleges and universities, and just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage, touching everyone from celebrities to students.

