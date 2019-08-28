Allison Hetzel's STEP MAMA DRAMA! Comes To The United Solo Festival

Written and performed by Allison Hetzel, Music and Lyrics by Raphael Crystal, A One Voice Production. Performance, Sunday November 3rd at 6:00 PM.

After a successful run at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Allison is excited to stage the show in New York. Step Mama Drama! is based on true stories and personal experiences; stepmonsters and loving friends are included in this journey exploring the role of the stepmother. This new work looks at the many facets of being a stepparent or stepchild. Allison hopes that you will enjoy the joys and the dramas found in Step Mama Drama!

This solo show is collection of monologues and song that reflects on the sometimes stressful, fun, odd, and exhausting role of the stepmother. Allison shares many of her own ups, downs, and discoveries through her experience as well as other perspectives that she has gathered through interviews. This journey is sometimes humorous as well as troubling and this solo show works to strike a balance of the extremes found in the role of being a stepmom. If you are, a stepparent or a mature stepchild this show is must see for you at the 2019 United Solo!

Allison is an Associate Professor at the University of Alabama, and has performed in NYC at the East to Edinburgh Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the International Theatre Festival of Sibiu, Romania, Switzerland, and at ancient theatres in Greece.

TICKETS ($45 plus a $2.25 Theatre Restoration Charge) are available at the Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are available at the Theatre Row Box Office or at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-stepmamadrama/ or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.





