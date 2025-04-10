Alfredo Sanzol's LA TERNURA to be Presented at Repertorio in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This May 2025, Repertorio is inviting audiences to experience the magic, humor, and heart of La Ternura, the acclaimed romantic comedy by celebrated Spanish playwright Alfredo Sanzol, under the inspired direction of Leyma López, with a preview on May 29 and opening night on May 30.

A fantastical and witty homage to the world of Shakespeare, La Ternura tells the story of a queen and her two daughters who, determined to live without the influence of men, isolate themselves on a remote island. Their plans are turned upside down when they discover the island is already inhabited-by a woodsman and his two sons, who have fled women for the same reasons. What follows is a delightful and deeply human exploration of gender, identity, and the universal longing for connection.

The cast of La Ternura features Zulema Clares, Nicole Betancourt, Diana Pou, Sandor Juan, Mario Mattei, and Elías Viñoles. The. creative team includes scenic design by Leni Méndez, projections by Milton. M. Cordero, sound design by Frankie Leroux, costume design by Christopher Vergara, and lighting design by Omayra Garriga.

La Ternura is a celebration of tenderness, resilience, and the ways we find love in the most unexpected places. With sharp humor, physical comedy, and poignant emotion, this production promises to enchant audiences of all generations. It is presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

Comments