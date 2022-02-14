Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US To Play Encore Engagement at the SoHo Playhouse

Following a sold-out run at The Cherry Lane Theatre, Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed new show Just For Us will play an encore engagement this spring at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NYC), producer Mike Birbiglia announced today. Due to popular demand, the one-man comedy moves to the SoHo Playhouse for six weeks only, playing March 14 - April 23, 2022. Tickets for the encore run of Just For Us are now on sale at https://www.justforusshow.com/







Just For Us is presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. The show originally began previews at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 1 and opened on December 8, with a run scheduled to end January 9. The show took a COVID pause on December 21, and resumed performances January 24. The Cherry Lane Theatre run concludes on February 19, before Coal Country begins performances there on March 4.







"Doing Just For Us at the Cherry Lane has been special. Every night has been a dream," Edelman said. "That the show has resonated with audiences and critics has meant the world to me, and I can't believe I get to keep doing it. I'm incredibly grateful to our producers for figuring out a way to keep this good thing going - and I look forward to welcoming audiences to our new home next month."







"Alex created a brilliant heartfelt and hilarious show and the reviews are stunning," Birbiglia added. "I'm not gonna sit here and name off celebrities who have come to the show but if I were it would be like Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Dulce Sloan, Tan France, Derek DelGaudio, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Joel Grey, Judd Apatow, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, John Benjamin Hickey, Dianna Agron, Hasan Minhaj, and Michael Kors. But that's not what we're gonna do. This show is about humanity. And some celebrities are humans also."







The performance schedule for the SoHo Playhouse run is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. In observance of Passover, there will be no performance Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16.







Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a

string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.







Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.







For tickets for Just For Us (ranging from $37 - $61) and additional information visit http://www.justforusshow.com/. Day-of Rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning at 10:00 am daily, exclusively through https://www.todaytix.com/?location=nyc

TodayTix.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni