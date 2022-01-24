Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Resumes Performances Off-Broadway Tonight

Alex Edelman's new show Just For Us will resume performances tonight, January 24, at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street), following a temporary hiatus due to the Omicron variant. Performances of the one-man show will now run through February 19, 2022. For tickets, visit JustForUsShow.com.

Presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace, Just For Us began previews at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 1 and opened on December 8. Originally scheduled to run through December 19, the show was quickly extended through January 8 before the forced pause.

The performance schedule for the January 24 - February 19 run is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.

For tickets for Just For Us (ranging from $37 - $61) and additional information visit JustForUsShow.com.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni