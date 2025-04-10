Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE LINKS to Open at The Players Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links, produced by Be Bold! Productions, will premiere Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC April 18 - 27, 2025. This original adaptation by Brenda Bell brings Agatha Christie's most beloved character Hercule Poirot to life as he works to discover whodunit.

Poirot has his hands full when things are not up to par at the new private golf course in Merlinville-sur-Mer, France. What with dead bodies appearing in sand traps, a fainting widow, blackmailing vixens, and mysterious young ladies desperate for romance - he'll have to keep his eye on the birdie and stay the course. To complicate matters, he must get a grip on the haughty French detective Giraud puttering around the crime scene. But Poirot is not one to stroke his ego, and he'll need to bring his A game in order to hook the murderer beFORE Giraud finishes his round.

"I'm a huge Agatha Christie fan and am excited to have this adaptation back onstage" says Bell, who originally produced Murder on the Links in June 2021 when theatres reopened after the COVID shutdown. "Hercule Poirot is an Agatha Christie fan favorite, and this particular Agatha Christie story is full of so many twists and turns that it makes Poirot all the more legendary."

