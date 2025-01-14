Additional Cast & Creative Team Members Join ALL NIGHTER Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional cast and creative team members will join the World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley. All Nighter will begin previews at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street) on February 25, 2025, with an opening night set for March 9, for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025.



Tessa Albertson (“Younger”) and Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen) will serve as understudies, joining the previously announced cast which includes Kristine Froseth (“The Buccaneers”), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”).



Joining the creative team for All Nighter are lighting designer Ben Stanton (Maybe Happy Ending) and sound designer M.L. Dogg (Gutenberg! The Musical!). All Nighter will also feature scenic design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living) and costume design by Michelle J. Li (Job). Jo Fernandez (School Pictures) will serve as Production Stage Manager.



It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

