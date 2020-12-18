ASTROM CLUB: THE MUSICAL Comes to Virtual Platforms Next Year

Astrom Club is an animated LGBTQIA+ musical that will premiere on numerous platforms in late June of next year. Viewers will be able to purchase tickets for a small one-off payment that will enable them to watch the movie musical whenever they want, however many times they wish.

Astrom Club is an LGBTQIA+ musical that follows the coming of age story of five high-schoolers. More so, it follows the story of one Florence (Floss) Langley, a prestigious and well-respected student at Maple Ridge Academy and Juniper Ashford, a transferee to the school and social outcast. Desperate to make this year one they both remember; for better of worse. They both decide to sign-up to their academies Astronomy Club, quickly realising they're more alike than anybody could've predicted.

Astrom Club is the creation of twenty-year old, Hannah Jessica Limb, who is currently in her third-year of University where she studies Popular Music and twenty-year old Hannah Belle McAleer who serves as the co-creator and cowriter of this ambitious project. Further, this project would not be possible without the help of head artist, Madison Fun and the rest of the Astrom Club team.