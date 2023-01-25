AS YOU WILL, An Unscripted Original Shakespeare Performance, To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

As You Will presents an unscripted original Shakespeare performance written by the elegant minds of the cast and directed by their fleeting whims during the performance. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Feb 18th at 8:40pm, Feb 21st at 6:30pm, Feb 28th at 7:45pm, and March 4th (Sat) at 5:20pm. Tickets ($20 in-person; $15 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing The Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our Unscripted Shakespeare Show! These Shakespearean Scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died. With just the title given by the audience the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakespeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will have performed such classics as "Eight Merry Spiders," "That Doth Not Go There," "1601: A Space Odyssey" and though those shows will never be seen again, there's always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre at UNDER St. Marks.

The cast will feature Conor D Mullen, Zev Hurwich, David Crozier, Mike Luca, Maureen Fenninger, and Allison Furlong and will be created live in performance by the same.

Originally created by Conor D Mullen, David Brummer, and George Hider, As You Will has been performing unscripted Shakespeare in New York City since 2016. In parks, schools, and even the occasional theatre. With each night being a brand-new show, at this point As You Will have created many more plays than The Bard himself.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and ujuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc