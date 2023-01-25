Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS YOU WILL, An Unscripted Original Shakespeare Performance, To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

Performances are Feb 18th at 8:40pm, Feb 21st at 6:30pm, Feb 28th at 7:45pm, and March 4th (Sat) at 5:20pm.

Jan. 25, 2023  
AS YOU WILL, An Unscripted Original Shakespeare Performance, To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

As You Will presents an unscripted original Shakespeare performance written by the elegant minds of the cast and directed by their fleeting whims during the performance. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Feb 18th at 8:40pm, Feb 21st at 6:30pm, Feb 28th at 7:45pm, and March 4th (Sat) at 5:20pm. Tickets ($20 in-person; $15 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing The Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our Unscripted Shakespeare Show! These Shakespearean Scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died. With just the title given by the audience the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakespeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will have performed such classics as "Eight Merry Spiders," "That Doth Not Go There," "1601: A Space Odyssey" and though those shows will never be seen again, there's always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre at UNDER St. Marks.

The cast will feature Conor D Mullen, Zev Hurwich, David Crozier, Mike Luca, Maureen Fenninger, and Allison Furlong and will be created live in performance by the same.

Originally created by Conor D Mullen, David Brummer, and George Hider, As You Will has been performing unscripted Shakespeare in New York City since 2016. In parks, schools, and even the occasional theatre. With each night being a brand-new show, at this point As You Will have created many more plays than The Bard himself.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and ujuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc




Photos: First Look at Jeffery Passero in CASTING ASPERSIONS at Urban Stages Photo
Photos: First Look at Jeffery Passero in CASTING ASPERSIONS at Urban Stages
Get a first look at Casting Aspersions: The Backstage Tales of a Casting Director, written and performed by Jeffery Passero, at Urban Stages.
Kelley Curran, Ben Horner, Elizabeth Stahlmann & More to Star in THE MISANTHROPE Readi Photo
Kelley Curran, Ben Horner, Elizabeth Stahlmann & More to Star in THE MISANTHROPE Reading at The Acting Company
The Acting Company has announced the cast for their reading of The Misanthrope. Molière's classic play is translated by Neil Bartlett and directed by The Acting Company's Producing Director Devin Brain.
THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in March Photo
THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in March
The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, has announced that The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart will return to The Club Car for a a strictly limited engagement starting on Wednesday, March 8.
Red Bull Theaters ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM & THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Open Off-Br Photo
Red Bull Theater's ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM & THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Open Off-Broadway This Spring
RED BULL THEATER has announced details of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham and The Knight of the Burning Pestle opening this Spring at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Jeffery Passero in CASTING ASPERSIONS at Urban StagesPhotos: First Look at Jeffery Passero in CASTING ASPERSIONS at Urban Stages
January 24, 2023

Get a first look at Casting Aspersions: The Backstage Tales of a Casting Director, written and performed by Jeffery Passero, at Urban Stages.
Kelley Curran, Ben Horner, Elizabeth Stahlmann & More to Star in THE MISANTHROPE Reading at The Acting CompanyKelley Curran, Ben Horner, Elizabeth Stahlmann & More to Star in THE MISANTHROPE Reading at The Acting Company
January 24, 2023

The Acting Company has announced the cast for their reading of The Misanthrope. Molière's classic play is translated by Neil Bartlett and directed by The Acting Company's Producing Director Devin Brain.
THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in MarchTHE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in March
January 24, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, has announced that The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart will return to The Club Car for a a strictly limited engagement starting on Wednesday, March 8.
Red Bull Theater's ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM & THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Open Off-Broadway This SpringRed Bull Theater's ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM & THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE to Open Off-Broadway This Spring
January 24, 2023

RED BULL THEATER has announced details of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham and The Knight of the Burning Pestle opening this Spring at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY to be Presented at Theatre Row in FebruaryLynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY to be Presented at Theatre Row in February
January 24, 2023

Keen Company will continue its 23rd season with Crumbs from the Table of Joy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
share