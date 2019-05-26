ANNE FRANK, The Musical Makes Off-Broadway Debut In September 2019

May. 26, 2019  

ANNE FRANK, The Musical Makes Off-Broadway Debut In September 2019

Anne Frank, The Musical is making Off-Broadway debut in September 2019 at the Center for Jewish History (15 West 16th Street, New York NY 10011). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, this musical earned critical acclaim in France since its debut in 2008. David Serero, starring as Otto Frank, will direct and produce this new production. The rest of the cast will soon be announced. Anne Frank, The Musical will feature 12 artists on stage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.

Five performances will take place on: September 11th at 3pm, 15th at 8pm (Premiere, followed by After Party), 17th and 23rd at 8pm, 24th at 8pm (Closing night, followed by After Party).

Tickets are $26 & $36 (VIP including gold seating + access to the VIP party) on: AnneFrankTheMusical.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

This US Premiere is hosted by the American Sephardi Federation, presented by Broadway Mad Production - Simon & Michal Kalfon.



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Queens Shakespeare and What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
  • NPTC and Banana Boat Productions Reprise THE RITUAL For 40th Anniversary
  • Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
  • Video: Evyne Hollens and THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Member Kristen Stoke Team Up For A Duet
  • Full Casting Announced For New York Classical Theatre's Staged Reading Of LEONORA
  • Photo Flash: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In the Park

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup