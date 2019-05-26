ANNE FRANK, The Musical Makes Off-Broadway Debut In September 2019

Anne Frank, The Musical is making Off-Broadway debut in September 2019 at the Center for Jewish History (15 West 16th Street, New York NY 10011). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, this musical earned critical acclaim in France since its debut in 2008. David Serero, starring as Otto Frank, will direct and produce this new production. The rest of the cast will soon be announced. Anne Frank, The Musical will feature 12 artists on stage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.

Five performances will take place on: September 11th at 3pm, 15th at 8pm (Premiere, followed by After Party), 17th and 23rd at 8pm, 24th at 8pm (Closing night, followed by After Party).

Tickets are $26 & $36 (VIP including gold seating + access to the VIP party) on: AnneFrankTheMusical.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

This US Premiere is hosted by the American Sephardi Federation, presented by Broadway Mad Production - Simon & Michal Kalfon.





