AN AXEMAS STORY to Return to NYC for Special Concert Presentations

After multiple sold-out runs across the country, the cult-hit musical An Axemas Story will return to New York this holiday season with two special concert presentations. Produced by Kyle Mazer / Cartwheel Theatricals and executive produced by Mix and Match Productions, both presentations will take place on Thursday November 13, 2025, at 12pm and 3pm at CAM Studios.

Part Christmas special, part 80s slasher, and entirely unhinged, An Axemas Story is a bloody new musical about Grandpa, his granddaughter, and the year the trees of Tree Town mysteriously started disappearing. It’s a gloriously ridiculous send-up of capitalism, Christmas, and the religious right—packed with puns, nostalgia, and enough sap to flood the North Pole.

Directed by Mackenna Goodrich, An Axemas Story features a book by Charlie O’Leary, lyrics by Patrick Spencer, music by Anthony De Angelis, and music direction by Sara Linger.

The cast of An Axemas Story will include Jake Pederson (Parade, Wicked), Gizel Jimenez (Warriors, Wicked), Jasmine Sharma (Twelfth Night), Alex Canty (Million Dollar Quartet), Collin Kilfeather (Tina), Charissa Bertels (A Christmas Story), Curry Whitmire (Kafkaesque), Jessica Kantorowitz (Run Bambi Run), John Jeffords (Waitress, ACT of CT).

To RSVP, email anaxemasstory@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season, right?