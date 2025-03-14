AIRBAG; A METAPHOR, OR IS IT? Announced At NYC Fringe Festival  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Joshua Wagner's authentic and honest one-man show has brought itself to the New York City Fringe Festival.

Performing at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Thursday, April 3 at 6:30pm, Sunday, April 6 at 5:20pm, Saturday, April 12 at 7pm and Thursday, April 17 at 6:30pm.

This one person show explores; fragility, longing, and self-discovery with some comedic anecdotes along the way. For this run Joshua is enlisting composer/performer Micheal Hense for "improvised" music during the performance.

Joshua Wagner is a New York based performer, writer, and producer. He has performed off Broadway, off-off Broadway, regionally, and internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His journey has also taken him from voice acting to the screen where he has been featured in commercials and several pilots and the ABC television show, “What Would You Do”.

