A VERY GREAT MISCHIEF Comes to Theater for the New City

Produced by the Wolfsmouth Players Company, A Very Great Mischief is a queer spin on Cyrano Bergerac set in London during the late summer months of 1921. Written by emerging playwright Laura Anthony (they/them), this play tells the story of two British families turned upside down by the discovery that homoerotic tendencies are not exclusively male, no matter what the laws of Great Britain might declare.

"It's a farce, of course," says L.A. Mars, director of the piece and long-time creative partner to the playwright, "but underneath the high comedy of mistaken identity and antiquated manners there's this story of women's sexuality and how it was controlled by a male-dominant society. There's also discussion of liberation that's separate from gender, and a general struggle against societal norms, and within the rehearsing of the piece we've found some truly beautiful moments of identity and allyship. Mischief is short, and fun, but it's not without substance--so that's why we really wanted to bring it to the city and festivals abroad."

Effigy has an approximate run time of 120 minutes, and there will be a 15-minute intermission. Please be advised, this play contains scenes of violence, explicit language, sexual situations, and use of racial slurs. The production contains strobe lighting effects and gunshots.

A Very Great Mischief has an approximate run time of 120 minutes, and there will be a 15-minute intermission. The show will be presented at Theater for the New City, NZ Fringe Festival, and Brighton Fringe Festival. Visit www.wolfsmouthpc.com/events-1 for tickets and additional information.

Cast

Laura Anthony as Cyrene

Jessi Baden-Campbell as Lady Dorothea Mari Blake as Christine

Andrea Rose Cardoni as Roxane Sky Nelson as Lewis

Cameron Pillitteri as Antony

Mark Simmons as Lord Cecil

Crew

Laura Anthony, Playwright L.A. Mars, Director

Rose Hanahan, Assistant Director

Lisa Geerhart, Stage Manager

Erin Sabat, Assistant Stage Manager

Thomas Donohoe, Technician