A STUDY ABOUT THE ECOLOGIC ARTS IS NEEDED is Coming to The Chain Theater One-Act Winter Festival

A Study About the Ecologic Arts Is Needed - written by Yekta Khaghani and directed by Dalia Ashurina - is a haunting portrayal of love and sacrifice. The story centers on an Iranian scholar who must choose between staying with her husband in a land that devalues her research, or crossing a physical (and emotional) border to pursue her dream of sustainable work. The work could help prevent human extinction, but it would come at the cost of her homeland, and leave their generation deprived of her knowledge that could have saved them.

The couple sets off on a road trip to the United States embassy in Ankara to interview for the woman's J1 visa, an exchange program visa for America. But when violence erupts at the border of Iran and Turkey, they find themselves stranded at an inn, where time stretches, conversations deepen, and hidden truths unravel. The play will premiere at the Chain Theater One-Act Winter Festival as part of Program 18.

Yekta Khaghani, an Iranian-born, New York-based playwright, actor, and theater educator, originally wrote this play as a radio drama back in Iran before reimagining it for the stage. Yekta Khaghani states: "As an independent theater maker, what matters most to me is exploring the undiscovered realms of theater and challenging conventional storytelling. When characters hold back what they truly want to say and invite each other into the unlimited theatrical games, that's when the audience can fully engage in the joy of discovery."

Featuring performances by Leyla Beydoun and Sina Pooresmaeil. Music and sound design by Nami Nazar and vocals by Anya Pathania. Graphic design by Hoda Ramy.

Performance dates: Sunday, Feb 16th at 5PM, Wednesday, Feb 19th at 6:30 PM, and Thursday, Feb 20th at 8 PM.

Venue:

CHAIN THEATER

312 W 36TH ST

NEW YORK, NY, 10018, 4th floor, Program #18

