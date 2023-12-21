A CHRISTMAS CAROL With Guy Masterson Opens Tonight at SoHo Playhouse

The New York premiere of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, performed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson (Broadway's The Shark is Broken), and adapted and directed by Nick Hennegan, opens tonight at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St.) and runs through December 30.

Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson presents the New York premiere of his unparalleled rendition of Dickens' classic festive fable. Famed for bringing multiple characters to vivid life, Masterson gives us Scrooge, Marley, the Fezziwigs, the Cratchits, Tiny Tim and others in a riveting, visceral performance that will dazzle, enchant and linger long in the memory. Guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit!

A globally acclaimed solo performer, Guy Masterson is renowned for stripping down great works of literature to their essence. In A Christmas Carol, he brings Dickens' original performance text alive with nothing but a shabby raincoat and a chair.

Performances are Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $36 (standard) and $50 (premium). For info and to purchase tickets go to Click Here.

Guy Masterson is a British-born UK/US actor of 40 years, three-time Olivier nominee and multi-award-winning producer-director. He made his name performing unique solo adaptations of British Classic literary works, Under Milk Wood and Animal Farm, and presenting many like-minded performers from across the world at the Edinburgh Festival. He was the director of the recent Broadway smash The Shark is Broken. Guy is the nephew to the late, legendary actor Richard Burton and cousin to Broadway veteran Kate Burton. For more info visit http://www.guymasterson.com.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.