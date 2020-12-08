A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Jefferson Mays Announces Worldwide Digital Lottery

Today, the worldwide digital lottery was announced for A Christmas Carol, the special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden.

Producer Hunter Arnold said, "We are thrilled by the reception our film has received. And while we made this film to raise vital funds for our not-for-profit partners, theater should be accessible to everyone. So many theater lovers have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, not only in the theater and arts communities, but also people in the restaurant, travel, retail, and hospitality industries. We are all in this together, and I hope making this experience more accessible gives people hope, inspiration, and a bit of holiday magic in these challenging times."

Starting today, the A Christmas Carol lottery will offer $15 tickets to 10 randomly selected winners every day. Entries must be submitted at www.achristmascarollive.com/lottery.

The lottery will open every day at 12:00 AM ET and close at 11:59 PM. Winners will be notified via email the following morning at 11:00 AM ET and will be able to purchase at any time that day. Entry is open to anyone with a valid email address, limit one entry per person per day.

Additional details about the global lottery are available at www.achristmascarollive.com/lottery

A Christmas Carol is available now through January 3, 2021 and benefits partner theaters all around the United States that have been devastated by the pandemic. The streaming event is adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and is conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey. The filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

The beneficiaries of this event - partner community, amateur, and regional theaters that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis - will be able to market A Christmas Carol directly to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed accordingly, providing crucial funding during theater's darkest hour.

The partner theater program is a joint project between Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage and currently includes 78 theaters across the country.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available to purchase via www.achristmascarollive.com. Tickets purchased via the A Christmas Carol website will automatically benefit local community theaters based on ZIP code. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP will be divided and shared with the partner theaters.

A Christmas Carol was filmed at New York's United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.

In his rave review of the film in the New York Times, Jesse Green said, "Jefferson Mays is astonishing in Michael Arden's riveting film rendering. Their work makes the classic story feel new, while also making it feel as if it should matter forever." David Cote in The Observer said, "Jefferson Mays' virtuosic and surprisingly emotional performance is magnificent. It's a miraculous pageant of possession and ventriloquy, one actor embodying all the sights, sounds, smells and mystery of Dickens's timeless fable."

When it played The Geffen Playhouse in 2018, Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times raved that "Jefferson Mays not only got me to see A Christmas Carol, something I've vowed never to do again. But he got me to rave about it. For true theater lovers, there can be no better gift this season."

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden.

Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Maceo Bishop (director of photography), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Nikki M. James (assistant director).

A Christmas Carol is produced by Hunter Arnold with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata, and Tom Kirdahy serving as Executive Producers for the film.

