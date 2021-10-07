92Y to Present an Evening With Stephen Schwartz, Featuring Ciara Renée & Michael McCorry Rose

Legendary stage and screen lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz is coming to the 92nd Street Y for an in-depth, in-person conversation with Spectrum News NY1 entertainment journalist Frank DiLella on Monday, October 18 at 7:30 pm. The event also features special live performances by Broadway's Michael McCorry Rose ("Corner of the Sky" from Pippin) and Ciara Renée (song TBD) plus Stephen himself, singing "For Good" from Wicked. Tickets for An Evening with Wicked 's Stephen Schwartz are available here https://www.92y.org/event/broadway-is-back

Widely considered one of the greatest living songwriters of the American musical theater, Stephen Schwartz is the force behind such notable stage hits like Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell and screen musicals including Enchanted, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Prince of Egypt.



