92Y premieres a special video featuring Paul Masse, Music Director and Writer of Lyrics & Lyricists: George Gershwin online tonight - Saturday, March 21 - at 7 PM EDT.

Paul Masse writes:

The live performance of music and lyrics, an occasion in which we sit in a room with strangers for a shared experience, is an irreplaceable way we engender empathy and love in our society. As each day requires more and more physical separation, for now, the amazing cast of this Lyrics & Lyricists, as well as our director Kelli Barclay and the wonderful Gary Adler, who was to play the other piano part, are all safely secluded and eager to perform our concert when this moment is behind us. In the meantime, I just wanted to share a few minutes of Gershwin with anyone who wants to watch and listen. Though all our performance venues are empty right now, we are still connected.

Visit this link to access the video: https://www.92y.org/archives/george-gershwin-paul-masse-piano.aspx





