60/40: A SCI-FI STORY to Open at NY Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



60/40: A SCI-FI STORY will be presented at NY Theatre Festival in June. If the only way to save humanity is to relocate 40% of Earth's inhabitants to another planet, how do you choose who stays and who goes?

60/40: A 7-day race to save humanity, told in 7 scenes about 7 interconnected characters. IT'S GOING TO BE A HELL OF A WEEK!

Performances will take place on June 9 at 6:30 PM, June 11 at 9:00 PM; June 14 at 6:45.. With just 1 week mandated to relocate 40% of Earth's population to another planet, society is faced with an impossible choice.

As the characters' carousel of interaction progresses throughout the week, their lives unfold to show what a small world it really is - and how the choices just a few idiots make can affect us all.

The story takes place several decades after a major asteroid event decimated the population and made Earth nearly uninhabitable, which had two major effects-colonization of Earth II and ludicrous consolidation of wealth and power.

Multimedia elements convey the looming omnipresence of ONE MEDIA, literally the only outlet for News and Entertainment. The Heir of ONE MEDIA has just been elected president...and the line between the public and private sectors went right out the window.

Major confusion arises regarding what the new administration's motivations really are, and ultimately the citizens must decide to embrace their collective power and do what's right rather than simply do what they're told by their friendly neighborhood Kleptocrats.

60/40 explores the unfortunately topical dangers of tyranny and political corruption of the media along with the tremendous importance of critical thinking and personal connection in the face of oppression and misinformation.

Comments