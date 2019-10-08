10th Anniversary Special Edition Recording Of DISENCHANTED! is Available Today

Wishes do come true! Today, October 8, 2019, is the release of the CD and digital download (www.disalbum.com) of the 10th Anniversary Special Edition recording of Disenchanted!, the critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino. The album features a reunion of actresses from the 2015 Off-Broadway production, the NYC workshops, as well as the out-of-town tryout productions in Orlando and Tampa. The studio recording will also be available on CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and other digital streaming services later this month. For more information, please visit www.officialdisenchantedmusical.com.

Produced by Tony and Grammy Award nominee Ethan Popp (Motown The Musical, Rock of Ages), the album was recorded at Spin Recording Studios in Long Island City this July. Directed by Fiely Matias, it features the extraordinary talents of Disenchanted! alumni Andrea Canny, Becky Gulsvig, Michelle Knight, J. Elaine Marcos, Soara-Joye Ross, and Jenny Lee Stern. With Musical Direction from Zachary Dietz, the band includes Pete Donovan (Upright/Electric Bass) and Josh Priest (Percussion/Drums).

Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin/Tim Sulka) serves as General Manager of the recording. Legal: Jason Aylesworth, Esq. (Sendroff & Baruch LLP). Original Disenchanted! art by Frank Fraver (www.fraver.com).

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in Disenchanted!, the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight.

In an earlier statement, Dennis T. Giacino and Fiely Matias, Co-Creators of Disenchanted! said "After having run Off-Broadway and with productions around the globe, we're thrilled to bring together this amazing team of NYC stage talents that represent over 20 Broadway productions to make this one of a kind anniversary album."

After garnering NYC nominations from the Outer Critics Circle for 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' and Off Broadway Alliance for 'Best New Musical,' Disenchanted! has since been produced on a North American tour and licensed successfully around the globe on 5 continents in 5 different languages. Disenchanted! had its first workshop in 2009 at Pearl Studios in NYC. Over 700 women auditioned for 11 roles and the 1-night-only event (in which songs from the show were performed without script) played to a sold-out house, a standing ovation and was immediately extended. The journey to Off-Broadway began! In 2012, Disenchanted! had its first Off-Broadway reading at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Playwrights Horizons in NYC.

'DIS!' - as the show is affectionately known for short - opened in a limited-engagement run Off-Broadway in NYC at the Theatre at St. Clement's in December of 2014 and then transferred to an open-ended run at The Westside Theatre in 2015.

The Off-Broadway production of 'DIS!' played to sold out houses, rave reviews, and several NYC award nominations including 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards), Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Awards nominations ('Best Lead Actress' and 'Best Featured Actress'). 'DIS!' also received a nod from Playbill, making the list of 'Unforgettable Theatre Experiences - 2014' as well as an American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Award nomination for 'Best Costumes.'

Since its successful and celebrated Off-Broadway runs, Disenchanted! continues to license to professional, community, and high school theatres around North America and throughout the world! USA licensed productions have played to sold out houses and raves in Chicago, St. Louis, Tampa, Hartford, Nashville, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Orlando, San Antonio, and Seattle. Internationally, DIS! has seen three national tours in Italy (Italian) as well as productions in Argentina (Spanish), Denmark (Danish), China (Mandarin), France, Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, and Canada.





