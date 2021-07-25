New Perspectives Theatre Company Launches THEATRE FROM THE STREETS

NPTC has announced the launch of THEATRE FROM THE STREETS, a 12-week pilot project prompted by discussions among theatre women involved with the 2020 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award, given by the International Committee of the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW). NPTC is partnering with U.S. and international companies to provide a platform in which theatre artists can use their creative talents to be a voice for THE PEOPLE.

Beginning August 1, 2021 and continuing every Sunday through October 17, 2021, the company will host a program of readings of short theatre works followed by dialogue with audiences from around the world. Our goal is to contrast biased political and media narratives with truthful and authentic stories that bring to light the realities for ordinary people "on the ground".

The pilot program looks at the first of what are expected to eventually be worldwide regions: Palestine & Lebanon, Venezuela, and India for one month each on four successive Sundays. Each event includes the work of three invited theatre artists (12 total for each region.) To achieve the goals of the program, the theatrical pieces will focus on the themes of Correcting the Record, A Day in the Life and What Will It Take?

Palestine & Lebanon will be spotlighted August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2021 at 12:00pm EST (U.S.) with works curated by Iman Aoun, Artistic Director of ASHTAR Theatre, the oldest youth theatre in Palestine. A renowned international trainer in theatre of the oppressed techniques, she works with marginalized youth in devising pieces based on their personal stories, including the global sensation The Gaza Monologues. Aoun is an award-winning actor and director, and has received numerous commendations for her work from different countries, international organizations and festivals. www.ashtar-theatre.org

Featured artists for the first four programs will include Abdelfattah Abusrour, Hanin Al Banna, Bassem El Dirawi, Khalid Juma' Jemileh Tawfiq, and Ali Abu Yasin among others.

The pieces will be performed in English in a 60-minute live Zoom meeting. Scripts in the native language will also be made available during the performances. Audiences will be invited to engage in a discussion immediately following the readings that will contextualize the theatre pieces and deepen our understanding of the lived experiences of marginalized and oppressed peoples in these areas.

Each event will be recorded and posted to the YouTube Channel of New Perspectives Theatre Company, a NYC-based non-profit which has been dedicated for 30 years to giving voice to the "other". Partners in this endeavor include ASHTAR Theatre (Palestine), Brighton Theatre (U.K.), Darpana Academy of Performing Arts (India), LPTW International Committee (U.S.), Teatro La Comarca (Venezuela), and Theatre Beyond Broadway (U.S.).

Tickets are by Invitation Only. Attendance Capacity is limited.